South Dakota's full tournament resume.

How South Dakota ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 265

South Dakota's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, South Dakota took down the North Dakota State Bison on the road on December 29. The final score was 75-66. Kaleb Stewart, in that signature win, tallied a team-best 33 points with one rebound and zero assists. Bostyn Holt also played a role with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

70-68 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 257/RPI) on December 3

100-79 over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 297/RPI) on November 10

78-73 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 333/RPI) on December 9

85-81 over VMI (No. 357/RPI) on November 17

South Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

The Coyotes have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

South Dakota faces the 16th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Coyotes' upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records above .500.

USD has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Dakota's next game

Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

South Dakota Coyotes vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

