Sanborn County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Sanborn County, South Dakota is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sanborn County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanborn CentralWoonsocket Co-op at Lower Brule High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Huron, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.