Jackson County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jackson County, South Dakota today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Jackson County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mitchell Christian High School at Crazy Horse School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 30
- Location: Huron, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
