The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) face the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • In games DePaul shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 345th.
  • The Blue Demons put up 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.
  • DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 46.2% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.
  • The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
  • When Chicago State gives up fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-3.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season in home games, which was nine more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.4).
  • The Blue Demons ceded 77.5 points per game in home games, compared to 77.4 on the road.
  • DePaul drained 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 60.
  • At home the Cougars are giving up 69 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than they are away (69.9).
  • At home, Chicago State drains 6.1 3-pointers per game, one more than it averages on the road (5.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Wisconsin L 80-53 Kohl Center
12/27/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

