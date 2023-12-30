Brule County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Brule County, South Dakota today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Brule County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chamberlain High School at Clark-Willow Lake High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Huron, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
