Friday's game that pits the South Dakota Coyotes (10-3) versus the North Dakota State Bison (5-6) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-62 in favor of South Dakota, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 29.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Coyotes earned a 68-47 win against Bradley.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 73, North Dakota State 62

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Coyotes captured their signature win of the season on November 18, when they claimed an 83-71 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings.

The Coyotes have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 77) on November 18

84-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 167) on November 29

78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 176) on December 3

80-74 on the road over UT Martin (No. 229) on December 16

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 230) on November 14

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 16.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

16.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

5.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Alexi Hempe: 6.8 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes' +198 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.1 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per contest (113th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.