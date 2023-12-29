The North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Scheels Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Bison have averaged.

This season, South Dakota has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Bison are the rebounding team in the nation, the Coyotes rank 41st.

The Coyotes' 79.2 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 70.3 the Bison give up.

South Dakota has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

At home South Dakota is putting up 82.6 points per game, 12.6 more than it is averaging on the road (70).

At home, the Coyotes allow 60.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 85.2.

South Dakota sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than on the road (36.3%).

