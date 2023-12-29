The North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Scheels Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Bison have averaged.
  • This season, South Dakota has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Bison are the rebounding team in the nation, the Coyotes rank 41st.
  • The Coyotes' 79.2 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 70.3 the Bison give up.
  • South Dakota has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • At home South Dakota is putting up 82.6 points per game, 12.6 more than it is averaging on the road (70).
  • At home, the Coyotes allow 60.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 85.2.
  • South Dakota sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than on the road (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ UC Irvine L 121-78 Bren Events Center
12/19/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield L 96-76 Icardo Center
12/21/2023 @ San Diego L 69-66 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center
12/31/2023 Omaha - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Eastern Washington - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.