Friday's contest at Scheels Center has the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) going head to head against the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on December 29. Our computer prediction projects a 80-71 victory for North Dakota State, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Where: Fargo, North Dakota

Venue: Scheels Center

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 80, South Dakota 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. North Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: North Dakota State (-8.1)

North Dakota State (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

North Dakota State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to South Dakota's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Bison have hit the over in six games, while Coyotes games have gone over five times. North Dakota State is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in its last 10 games, while South Dakota has gone 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes put up 79.2 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 75.5 per contest (288th in college basketball). They have a +47 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.

South Dakota wins the rebound battle by 6.9 boards on average. It collects 42.1 rebounds per game, 20th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.2.

South Dakota hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

South Dakota loses the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 13.5 (307th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.2.

