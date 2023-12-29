The Denver Nuggets (23-10) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) on December 29, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Thunder.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Denver has a 21-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 28th.

The Nuggets average 115.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 113.6 the Thunder give up.

Denver has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 113.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have played better in home games this season, averaging 122.3 points per game, compared to 110.6 per game away from home.

Denver is allowing 110.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.4 more points than it is allowing away from home (109.8).

When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 2.3 more treys per game (13.3) than when playing on the road (11). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

Nuggets Injuries