How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (23-10) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) on December 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Thunder.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Thunder Prediction
|Nuggets vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Thunder Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 21-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 28th.
- The Nuggets average 115.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 113.6 the Thunder give up.
- Denver has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 113.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have played better in home games this season, averaging 122.3 points per game, compared to 110.6 per game away from home.
- Denver is allowing 110.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.4 more points than it is allowing away from home (109.8).
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 2.3 more treys per game (13.3) than when playing on the road (11). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (36.1%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Out
|Face/Hand
