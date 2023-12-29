On Friday, December 29, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (23-10) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Thunder matchup.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-3.5) 231.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-3.5) 232 -158 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.9 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 110 per contest (third in the NBA). They have a +196 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.3 points per game (fifth in NBA) and give up 113.6 per contest (14th in league).

The two teams combine to score 237.2 points per game, 5.7 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 223.6 points per game combined, 7.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 15-18-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City is 21-8-0 ATS this year.

Nuggets and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +180 - Thunder +3000 +1600 -

