The Oklahoma City Thunder and Nikola Jokic will battle when the Thunder (20-9) square off against the Denver Nuggets (23-10) at Ball Arena on Friday, December 29 starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 1803.7 1480.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 56.4 52.9 Fantasy Rank 3 5

Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers for the season are 26.3 points, 9.2 assists and 12.4 boards per contest.

The Nuggets average 115.9 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 110.0 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +196 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Denver wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 44.9 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the league, while its opponents grab 42.7 per outing.

The Nuggets make 12.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), while their opponents have made 11.2 on average.

Denver has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (second in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 31.1 points, 5.8 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.3 points per game (fifth in NBA) and allow 113.6 per contest (14th in league).

Oklahoma City is 28th in the league at 40.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents average.

The Thunder make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.8% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 14.0 per outing their opponents make, shooting 36.5% from deep.

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 11.6 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 15.9.

Nikola Jokic vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game 9.5 9.6 Usage Percentage 30.6% 33.2% True Shooting Pct 62.5% 63.7% Total Rebound Pct 20.2% 9.3% Assist Pct 43.8% 31.6%

