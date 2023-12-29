Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Does a bet on MacKinnon interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -133)

1.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, MacKinnon has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 22:39 on the ice per game.

MacKinnon has scored a goal in a game 15 times this year over 35 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

MacKinnon has a point in 29 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points 18 times.

In 25 of 35 games this season, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that MacKinnon hits the over on his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 68.9% of MacKinnon going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 35 Games 6 56 Points 7 19 Goals 0 37 Assists 7

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.