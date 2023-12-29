The Colorado Avalanche, Devon Toews included, will play the St. Louis Blues on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Toews are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devon Toews vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus rating this season, in 24:17 per game on the ice, is +7.

In four of 35 games this season, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Toews has a point in 17 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Toews has posted an assist in a game 14 times this year in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Toews hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Toews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toews Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 35 Games 6 19 Points 1 4 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.