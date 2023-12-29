On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Devon Toews going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

  • In four of 35 games this season, Toews has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Blues this season in two games (two shots).
  • Toews has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 6.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:58 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:40 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 25:15 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 29:50 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:42 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:49 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:39 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 26:10 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 24:16 Home L 4-2

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

