On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Cale Makar going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Makar stats and insights

  • Makar has scored in eight of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Blues this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Makar has accumulated four goals and 14 assists.
  • He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:55 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 28:26 Home W 6-4
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:51 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:10 Home L 4-2
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.