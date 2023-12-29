Will Cale Makar Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 29?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Cale Makar going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Makar stats and insights
- Makar has scored in eight of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Blues this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Makar has accumulated four goals and 14 assists.
- He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Makar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|25:55
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|28:26
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|23:20
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|28:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|26:26
|Home
|W 4-1
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
