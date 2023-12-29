The Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Robert Thomas and others in this matchup.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

MacKinnon is Colorado's leading contributor with 56 points. He has 19 goals and 37 assists this season.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 21 4 1 5 9 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 2 2 4 4

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Mikko Rantanen has 44 points (1.3 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 21 2 0 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Cale Makar has eight goals and 33 assists for Colorado.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 27 0 2 2 5 vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Thomas' 37 points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has 13 goals and 24 assists in 34 games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Dec. 21 0 3 3 1 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 2 2 2

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Pavel Buchnevich is one of the impact players on offense for St. Louis with 28 total points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 16 assists in 32 games.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5 at Panthers Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 0 0 2

