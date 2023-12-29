The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon has 56 points in 35 games (19 goals, 37 assists).

Rantanen has picked up 44 points (1.3 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists.

Cale Makar has scored eight goals and added 33 assists in 30 games for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 213 saves with a .906% save percentage (29th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas' 13 goals and 24 assists in 34 contests give him 37 points on the season.

Buchnevich's 28 points this season, including 12 goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has nine goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 25.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 7-5-0 in 13 games this season, conceding 29 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 302 saves and a .912 save percentage, 20th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 2nd 3.66 Goals Scored 2.97 21st 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.26 19th 10th 32 Shots 30.6 16th 7th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 8th 24.62% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 7th 83.47% Penalty Kill % 79.35% 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.