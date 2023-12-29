The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3), losers of six road games in a row, visit the St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Avalanche have gone 5-4-1 over their past 10 games, putting up 39 goals while giving up 34 in that time. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 13 goals (39.4%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will bring home the win in Friday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Blues Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-165)

Avalanche (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (21-11-3 overall) have a 1-3-4 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the eight games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-2 record (good for eight points).

In the two games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all five games this season when it scored two goals.

The Avalanche are 20-2-3 in the 25 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 43 points).

In the 15 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it went 13-2-0 to record 26 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 13-7-0 (26 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Avalanche went 7-4-2 in those contests (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 2nd 3.66 Goals Scored 2.97 21st 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.26 19th 10th 32 Shots 30.6 16th 7th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 8th 24.62% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 7th 83.47% Penalty Kill % 79.35% 18th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.