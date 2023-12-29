Having lost six in a row away from home, the Colorado Avalanche play at the St. Louis Blues on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch on ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW to see the Avalanche play the Blues.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Avalanche Blues 8-2 STL 11/1/2023 Avalanche Blues 4-1 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 108 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.

The Avalanche's 128 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 35 19 37 56 41 17 49.3% Mikko Rantanen 35 18 26 44 17 20 54.8% Cale Makar 30 8 33 41 19 28 - Valeri Nichushkin 33 16 17 33 16 13 50% Devon Toews 35 4 15 19 21 22 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 111 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

The Blues' 101 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players