How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Having lost six in a row away from home, the Colorado Avalanche play at the St. Louis Blues on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch on ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW to see the Avalanche play the Blues.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Blues Prediction
|Avalanche vs Blues Player Props
|Avalanche vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Avalanche vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|Blues
|8-2 STL
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|Blues
|4-1 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 108 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Avalanche's 128 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|35
|19
|37
|56
|41
|17
|49.3%
|Mikko Rantanen
|35
|18
|26
|44
|17
|20
|54.8%
|Cale Makar
|30
|8
|33
|41
|19
|28
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|33
|16
|17
|33
|16
|13
|50%
|Devon Toews
|35
|4
|15
|19
|21
|22
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 111 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
- The Blues' 101 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|34
|13
|24
|37
|20
|27
|54.1%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|32
|12
|16
|28
|24
|22
|25%
|Jordan Kyrou
|34
|9
|16
|25
|21
|20
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|34
|9
|10
|19
|13
|22
|57.9%
|Justin Faulk
|34
|2
|15
|17
|15
|19
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.