The Denver Nuggets (22-10) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19), winners of four straight.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Denver has a 20-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at ninth.

The Nuggets record 115.1 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies give up.

Denver is 16-3 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, posting 120.9 points per game, compared to 110.6 per game in road games.

Denver is surrendering 110.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 109.8.

The Nuggets are making 12.8 threes per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11 threes per game, 36.1% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries