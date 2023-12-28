It's Week 17 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning RBs -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 17

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 378.2 25.2 17.2 5.2 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 267.7 17.8 13.9 2.1 Rachaad White Buccaneers 246 16.4 16.1 4.1 Travis Etienne Jaguars 242.9 16.2 15.7 4.3 Breece Hall Jets 233.9 15.6 11.5 5.6 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 227.8 17.5 11.8 5.2 Alvin Kamara Saints 226.1 18.8 14.2 7 Kyren Williams Rams 224.9 20.4 18.9 4.2 Joe Mixon Bengals 223.6 14.9 14.8 3.9 Derrick Henry Titans 221.2 14.7 16.6 2.3 James Cook Bills 219.1 14.6 13.9 3.1 Bijan Robinson Falcons 208.6 13.9 12.5 4.9 Tony Pollard Cowboys 200.1 13.3 14.6 4.1 D'Andre Swift Eagles 191.7 12.8 14.4 3.2 Saquon Barkley Giants 190.7 15.9 18.1 4.3 David Montgomery Lions 184.7 15.4 16.3 1.9 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 184.4 14.2 14.4 3.2 Joshua Jacobs Raiders 181.1 13.9 17.9 4.2 Jerome Ford Browns 179.9 12 12.6 3.8 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 176 13.5 12.3 2.8 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 173.8 13.4 14.8 2.5 Gus Edwards Ravens 173.4 11.6 11.5 0.9 Austin Ekeler Chargers 169.5 14.1 13 5.3 Jaylen Warren Steelers 168.6 11.2 8.5 4.3 Zack Moss Colts 166.6 12.8 13.6 2.8 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 160.2 10.7 13.6 2.5 Devon Achane Dolphins 153.9 17.1 8.8 3.4 Javonte Williams Broncos 149.9 10.7 13.8 3.3 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 149.9 10 10.5 3.7 Najee Harris Steelers 147 9.8 13.5 2.2 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 145.7 12.1 13 4.2 James Conner Cardinals 144.8 13.2 14.1 2.5 Devin Singletary Texans 142.2 9.5 11.7 2.3 Tyjae Spears Titans 125.3 8.4 6.1 4.1 Alexander Mattison Vikings 124.3 8.9 12.1 2.9 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 115.4 7.7 11.7 1.3 Antonio Gibson Commanders 115.2 8.2 4.2 3.6 A.J. Dillon Packers 114.9 8.2 12.2 2 Jonathan Taylor Colts 111.4 13.9 14.8 2.5 Samaje Perine Broncos 110.7 7.4 3.1 3.3 Kareem Hunt Browns 107.9 8.3 9.6 1.5 Aaron Jones Packers 101.8 11.3 11.1 4.1 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 96.2 6.4 4.3 2.2 D'Onta Foreman Bears 91.2 10.1 12.1 1.8 Zach Charbonnet Seahawks 89 6.4 7.2 2.4 Khalil Herbert Bears 85.5 8.6 10.2 2.6 Roschon Johnson Bears 85.2 6.6 5.3 2.8 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 84.5 6 5.4 2.3 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs 84.4 7 1.8 2.7 Latavius Murray Bills 82.9 5.9 5.6 1.5

This Week's Games

