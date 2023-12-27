The Colorado Avalanche, including Cale Makar, are in action Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Makar's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Cale Makar vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar has averaged 20:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +13).

In eight of 29 games this year, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 20 of 29 games this year, Makar has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

Makar has an assist in 19 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Makar's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Makar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Makar Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 29 Games 6 39 Points 8 8 Goals 4 31 Assists 4

