When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Cale Makar score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in eight of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken eight shots in two games versus the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.

Makar averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 28:26 Home W 6-4 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:51 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:10 Home L 4-2 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.