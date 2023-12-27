When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Cale Makar score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

  • Makar has scored in eight of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken eight shots in two games versus the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.
  • Makar averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 28:26 Home W 6-4
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:51 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:10 Home L 4-2
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

