Should you wager on Bowen Byram to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

In five of 34 games this season, Byram has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in two games against the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.

Byram has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 23:13 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:02 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:21 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

