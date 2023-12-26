The Quick Lane Bowl will feature the Minnesota Golden Gophers heading into a showdown with the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

While Minnesota's defense ranks 71st with 26.9 points allowed per game, the Golden Gophers have been a little worse on offense, ranking 19th-worst (20.2 points per game). In terms of points scored Bowling Green ranks 74th in the FBS (26.3 points per game), and it is 50th on the other side of the ball (23.5 points allowed per game).

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Minnesota Bowling Green 302.6 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.8 (106th) 373.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (19th) 149.4 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (87th) 153.2 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.7 (108th) 16 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 19 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 27 (1st)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 1,838 passing yards for Minnesota, completing 53.1% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 103 times for 591 yards (49.3 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Jordan Nubin has carried the ball 124 times for 535 yards (44.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's team-leading 831 yards as a receiver have come on 57 catches (out of 111 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has caught 28 passes for 376 yards (31.3 yards per game) this year.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 25 receptions have yielded 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,709 yards on 61.2% passing while collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart is his team's leading rusher with 125 carries for 762 yards, or 63.5 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Taron Keith has 44 receptions for 457 yards (38.1 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 66 times for 390 yards and four scores.

Harold Fannin's 573 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 39 receptions on 53 targets with six touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare has racked up 380 reciving yards (31.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

