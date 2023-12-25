Nikola Jokic, Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - December 25
Michael Porter Jr. is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (21-10) and the Golden State Warriors (15-14) play at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nuggets' Last Game
In their previous game, the Nuggets topped the Hornets on Saturday, 102-95. Their high scorer was Porter with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Michael Porter Jr.
|22
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Jamal Murray
|20
|12
|5
|3
|0
|2
|Nikola Jokic
|18
|10
|9
|1
|1
|0
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posts 26.4 points, 12.3 boards and 9.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Porter posts 16.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon is putting up 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 6.7 boards per game.
- Reggie Jackson is posting 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 boards per game.
- Jamal Murray posts 19.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|21.2
|11.3
|8.1
|1.3
|0.9
|1.0
|Jamal Murray
|19.8
|4.3
|4.2
|1.0
|0.9
|2.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.7
|6.0
|2.9
|0.8
|0.2
|0.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.4
|6.7
|1.1
|0.4
|0.6
|2.6
|Reggie Jackson
|11.3
|1.8
|4.3
|0.4
|0.0
|1.3
