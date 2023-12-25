The Denver Nuggets (21-10) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on December 25, 2023. The Warriors have won five games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.

In games Denver shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 18-4 overall.

The Warriors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.

The 115.0 points per game the Nuggets average are only 0.8 fewer points than the Warriors give up (115.8).

Denver has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Nuggets are posting 10.4 more points per game (121.0) than they are on the road (110.6).

Denver is ceding 110.3 points per game this season at home, which is 0.5 more points than it is allowing in away games (109.8).

When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 1.7 more three-pointers per game (12.7) than away from home (11.0). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to on the road (36.1%).

