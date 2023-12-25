Two hot teams meet when the Denver Nuggets (21-10) host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Warriors, winners of five straight. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC and ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 233.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 31 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 10 times.

Denver's games this season have had an average of 225 points, 8.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 14-17-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 19, or 70.4%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 11 of its 12 games, or 91.7%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 32.3% 115 232.2 110 225.8 225.6 Warriors 14 48.3% 117.2 232.2 115.8 225.8 229.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-6-0) than it has in road games (7-11-0).

The Nuggets score 115 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 115.8 the Warriors allow.

Denver is 11-4 against the spread and 12-3 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 14-17 7-6 13-18 Warriors 13-16 1-0 17-12

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors 115 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 11-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-8 12-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-7 110 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 12-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-6 18-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

