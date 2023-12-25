The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 2:30 PM ET.

Caldwell-Pope, in his previous game (December 23 win against the Hornets), posted three points, two steals and four blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.0 7.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.4 Assists -- 2.6 2.5 PRA -- 14.7 12.7 PR -- 12.1 10.2 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Warriors

Caldwell-Pope has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 7.9% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.

Conceding 115.8 points per game, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.2 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 35 10 3 3 0 0 1

