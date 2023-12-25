Darius Slayton versus the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Reed Blankenship is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Giants face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Giants vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 57.2 4.1 62 167 4.70

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Darius Slayton vs. Reed Blankenship Insights

Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense

Darius Slayton has racked up 512 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Through the air, New York is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing last in the NFL with 2,110 total passing yards (150.7 per game). It also ranks 30th in yards per attempt (5.1).

The Giants rank 31st in the NFL in scoring with 13.5 points per contest, and they rank 31st in total yards with 261.7 per game.

New York is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 29.4 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 34 times (second-fewest in NFL).

Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense

Reed Blankenship leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 85 tackles, two TFL, and 10 passes defended.

In the air, Philadelphia has given up 3,576 passing yards, or 255.4 per game -- that's the sixth-highest amount in the NFL.

The Eagles are ranked eighth from bottom in the NFL in points conceded, at 24.4 per game.

Philadelphia has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

The Eagles have given up a touchdown pass to 27 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Darius Slayton vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats

Darius Slayton Reed Blankenship Rec. Targets 63 58 Def. Targets Receptions 38 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 36 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 512 85 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 36.6 7.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 191 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.