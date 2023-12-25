The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) will visit the Miami Heat (17-12) after winning three straight road games. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Heat matchup in this article.

76ers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

76ers vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

76ers vs Heat Additional Info

76ers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The 76ers' +317 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 122.3 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Heat have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 113.2 points per game, 19th in the league, and are giving up 111.8 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The teams average 235.5 points per game combined, nine more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 222.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has compiled a 20-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami has covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

76ers and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs 76ers +1400 +600 - Heat +4000 +1800 -

