Division rivals Detroit (10-4) and Minnesota (7-7) will meet in a matchup of NFC North teams on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Lions match up with the Vikings. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Vikings vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Vikings have led after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Lions have led eight times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

In 14 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost seven times, and been knotted up three times.

The Lions have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is giving up 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

In 14 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing six points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Vikings have led after the first half in eight games, have been losing after the first half in two games, and have been tied after the first half in four games.

In 14 games this year, the Lions have been winning after the first half 11 times and have been behind after the first half three times.

2nd Half

In 14 games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up three times.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (4-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (5-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 12.7 points on average in the second half.

