The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions are slated to play in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hockenson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson's 902 yards receiving (64.4 per game) lead all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted on 123 occasions, and has registered 91 receptions and five TDs.

Hockenson has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of 14 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 6 88 1 Week 9 @Falcons 12 7 69 0 Week 10 Saints 15 11 134 1 Week 11 @Broncos 7 4 55 0 Week 12 Bears 6 5 50 1 Week 14 @Raiders 8 5 53 0 Week 15 @Bengals 7 6 63 0

Rep T.J. Hockenson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.