Who’s the Best Team in the Summit? See our Weekly Women's Summit Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Summit? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Summit Power Rankings
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 58-46 vs Creighton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Dakota
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
2. South Dakota
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
- Last Game: W 68-47 vs Bradley
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Oral Roberts
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 16-9
- Overall Rank: 165th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 76-74 vs Wichita State
Next Game
- Opponent: UMKC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 183rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
- Last Game: W 67-57 vs Central Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Dakota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. St. Thomas
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 221st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
- Last Game: W 82-49 vs Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
6. UMKC
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 255th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
- Last Game: L 85-42 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oral Roberts
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Denver
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 271st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
- Last Game: L 63-56 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Omaha
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Omaha
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 310th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
- Last Game: L 96-56 vs TCU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Denver
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. North Dakota
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 321st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
- Last Game: L 108-60 vs Drake
Next Game
- Opponent: @ St. Thomas
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
