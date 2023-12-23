When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will South Dakota be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How South Dakota ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 265

South Dakota's best wins

South Dakota, in its signature win of the season, took down the Western Illinois Leathernecks 70-68 on December 3. The leading scorer against Western Illinois was Lahat Thioune, who recorded 23 points with 10 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

100-79 over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 287/RPI) on November 10

78-73 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 320/RPI) on December 9

85-81 over VMI (No. 356/RPI) on November 17

South Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

The Coyotes have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

South Dakota faces the 23rd-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Coyotes' upcoming schedule, they have nine games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

USD has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Dakota's next game

Matchup: North Dakota State Bison vs. South Dakota Coyotes

North Dakota State Bison vs. South Dakota Coyotes Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

