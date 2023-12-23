Should you bet on Ross Colton to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

  • Colton has scored in eight of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Colton averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:47 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 11:28 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-1

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

