The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (20-10) on December 23, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49.7%).

Denver has a 14-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 25th.

The Nuggets score 6.2 fewer points per game (115.4) than the Hornets allow (121.6).

Denver is 10-0 when scoring more than 121.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are scoring 9.9 more points per game (121) than they are in away games (111.1).

Denver cedes 110.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 110.7 in away games.

The Nuggets are draining 12.7 treys per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.7% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.9 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries