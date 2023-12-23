How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (20-10) on December 23, 2023.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49.7%).
- Denver has a 14-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.7% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 25th.
- The Nuggets score 6.2 fewer points per game (115.4) than the Hornets allow (121.6).
- Denver is 10-0 when scoring more than 121.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Nuggets are scoring 9.9 more points per game (121) than they are in away games (111.1).
- Denver cedes 110.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 110.7 in away games.
- The Nuggets are draining 12.7 treys per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.7% points better than they're averaging away from home (10.9 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
