Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (20-10) play Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, December 23, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSE and ALT

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Arena: Spectrum Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Terry Rozier Total Fantasy Pts 1650.6 668.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 56.9 39.3 Fantasy Rank 2 -

Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers for the season are 26.7 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

The Nuggets average 115.4 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 110.5 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +146 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The 44.6 rebounds per game Denver averages rank 10th in the NBA, and are 1.7 more than the 42.9 its opponents record per contest.

The Nuggets make 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.5% from deep while their opponents hit 35.8% from long range.

Denver has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (first in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (27th in the league).

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier gets the Hornets 23.2 points, 3.7 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets have been outscored by 10.6 points per game (posting 111 points per game, 25th in league, while giving up 121.6 per contest, 26th in NBA) and have a -275 scoring differential.

The 41.4 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 25th in the league, 3.8 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents grab.

The Hornets make 11.1 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) while shooting 35.5% from deep (22nd in NBA). They are making 2.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.5 per game at 38.7%.

Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (17th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (15th in league).

Nikola Jokic vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Terry Rozier Plus/Minus Per Game 8.5 -7.3 Usage Percentage 31.4% 27.6% True Shooting Pct 61.6% 57.1% Total Rebound Pct 20.3% 5.9% Assist Pct 44.7% 31.9%

