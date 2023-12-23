The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • In 14 of 33 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Coyotes this season in one game (seven shots).
  • On the power play, MacKinnon has accumulated three goals and 17 assists.
  • MacKinnon averages 4.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Senators 5 4 1 22:51 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 21:07 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 26:19 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:12 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 2 1 1 25:01 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 22:45 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:09 Away L 4-1

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

