Will Devon Toews Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 23?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Devon Toews a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Toews stats and insights
- Toews has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Toews has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He has a 6.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Toews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|25:15
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|29:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:42
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:49
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:39
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|26:10
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|24:16
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|27:11
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|27:38
|Away
|L 4-1
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
