Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Coyotes on December 23, 2023
Clayton Keller and Nathan MacKinnon are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche square off at Ball Arena on Saturday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has scored 53 points in 33 games (18 goals and 35 assists).
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 21
|4
|1
|5
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Mikko Rantanen has 17 goals and 25 assists to total 42 points (1.3 per game).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 21
|2
|0
|2
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 13
|1
|2
|3
|4
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Cale Makar's 39 points this season have come via eight goals and 31 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Keller's 12 goals and 18 assists in 32 games for Arizona add up to 30 total points on the season.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Matias Maccelli is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 24 total points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 18 assists in 32 games.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.