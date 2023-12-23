The Arizona Coyotes (17-13-2) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they take on the Colorado Avalanche (20-11-2) on the road on Saturday, December 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ALT2, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-225) Coyotes (+180) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have put together a 19-11 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Avalanche have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 18 of 33 games this season.

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 120 (2nd) Goals 100 (17th) 102 (17th) Goals Allowed 91 (9th) 30 (3rd) Power Play Goals 25 (10th) 19 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (15th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Colorado has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over five times.

The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 120 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

The Avalanche are ranked 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (102 total) in NHL play.

With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.

