Aaron Gordon will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Gordon tallied 18 points in his last game, which ended in a 122-117 win against the Nets.

Let's look at Gordon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.5 14.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.5 Assists 2.5 3.5 3.1 PRA -- 23.9 23.6 PR -- 20.4 20.5



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Hornets

Gordon is responsible for taking 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 121.6 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.2 rebounds per game.

The Hornets allow 27.7 assists per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2022 28 19 10 1 2 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.