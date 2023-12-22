Reggie Jackson and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be matching up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 113-104 win against the Raptors, Jackson had seven points and four assists.

We're going to examine Jackson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 13.4 14.3 Rebounds -- 2.2 1.6 Assists 3.5 4.5 4.8 PRA -- 20.1 20.7 PR -- 15.6 15.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Nets

Jackson has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 12.0% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.9.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 115.3 points per game.

The Nets allow 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

The Nets are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 23 12 0 4 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.