Nuggets vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (19-10) visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) after winning three road games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|230.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In nine games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 combined points.
- The average total in Denver's games this season is 225.5, 5.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread.
- Denver has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 17 (68%) of those contests.
- This season, Denver has won 15 of its 19 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|9
|31%
|115.2
|230.8
|110.3
|225.6
|225.4
|Nets
|10
|37%
|115.6
|230.8
|115.3
|225.6
|228.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over four times.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than it has in road games (6-10-0).
- The Nuggets average just 0.1 fewer points per game (115.2) than the Nets allow (115.3).
- Denver is 10-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall when scoring more than 115.3 points.
Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|13-16
|8-10
|12-17
|Nets
|17-10
|6-4
|13-14
Nuggets vs. Nets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Nets
|115.2
|115.6
|14
|13
|10-4
|13-5
|11-3
|9-9
|110.3
|115.3
|5
|19
|10-11
|13-0
|15-6
|12-1
