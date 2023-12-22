The Denver Nuggets (19-10) visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) after winning three road games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In nine games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 combined points.

The average total in Denver's games this season is 225.5, 5.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread.

Denver has been the favorite in 25 games this season and won 17 (68%) of those contests.

This season, Denver has won 15 of its 19 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 9 31% 115.2 230.8 110.3 225.6 225.4 Nets 10 37% 115.6 230.8 115.3 225.6 228.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over four times.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than it has in road games (6-10-0).

The Nuggets average just 0.1 fewer points per game (115.2) than the Nets allow (115.3).

Denver is 10-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 13-16 8-10 12-17 Nets 17-10 6-4 13-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Nets Point Insights

Nuggets Nets 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 10-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-9 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 115.3 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 10-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-0 15-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.