Nikola Jokic will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jokic, in his most recent time out, had 31 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 113-104 win over the Raptors.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.5 22.0 Rebounds 12.5 12.4 11.0 Assists 9.5 9.3 9.5 PRA -- 48.2 42.5 PR -- 38.9 33 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.9



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Nets

Jokic has taken 19.1 shots per game this season and made 10.3 per game, which account for 20.4% and 22.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.7 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Nets concede 115.3 points per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Nets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Nets give up 25.7 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 13.7 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 30 26 14 10 0 0 1

