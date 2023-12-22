Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 12 games on the NHL menu Thursday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed below.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- Matthews' stats: 25 goals in 28 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +105 to score
Avalanche vs. Senators
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- Rantanen's stats: 15 goals in 32 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +110 to score
Avalanche vs. Senators
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- MacKinnon's stats: 14 goals in 32 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +120 to score
Oilers vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- McDavid's stats: 11 goals in 27 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score
Lightning vs. Golden Knights
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- Kucherov's stats: 22 goals in 32 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- Nylander's stats: 15 goals in 29 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score
Devils vs. Oilers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- Hughes' stats: 14 goals in 25 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +130 to score
Wild vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- Kaprizov's stats: 10 goals in 30 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +130 to score
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 29 games
Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +135 to score
Wild vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- Eriksson Ek's stats: 14 goals in 30 games
