Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 113-104 win versus the Raptors, Caldwell-Pope put up 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

Below we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.5 9.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.0 2.0 Assists -- 2.5 2.3 PRA -- 15 13.7 PR -- 12.5 11.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Caldwell-Pope has made 3.7 shots per game, which accounts for 7.7% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.4 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are 19th in the league, allowing 115.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Nets are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 23rd in the NBA, giving up 13.7 makes per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 34 8 1 2 2 0 1 3/12/2023 37 8 3 1 0 2 0

