Jamal Murray's Denver Nuggets face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 113-104 win over the Raptors (his most recent action) Murray produced 20 points, six assists and two blocks.

Now let's break down Murray's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.4 18.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.6 Assists 5.5 5.7 4.7 PRA -- 27.4 26.5 PR -- 21.7 21.8 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.3



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.0 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 115.3 points per game, which is 19th-best in the league.

The Nets give up 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the NBA.

The Nets concede 25.7 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 23rd in the league, allowing 13.7 makes per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 22 16 1 2 2 1 3

