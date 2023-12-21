South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yankton County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Yankton County, South Dakota today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yankton County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aberdeen Central High School at Yankton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Yankton, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.